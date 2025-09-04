Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Title Track Deewaniyat Takes Over The Nation, #1 Song On All Platforms!!

Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa-starrer Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Along with the intense love story in the offing, the film's music has already made a place in the audience's heart, and after the release of the title track Deewaniyat, the numbers are doing the talking.

In just under a week of its release, Deewaniyat, sung by Vishal Mishra, has garnered over 60 million views across platforms. The song is trending on #1 on YouTube, on Insta Reels and on All Radio stations. It has become the love anthem of the year, trending as the # 1 song in India.

Ecstatic with all the love, producer Anshul Garg says, "When we made Deewaniyat, we knew it was something special and it will strike a chord with the audience. To see it happen in real is such an overwhelming feeling. I want to acknowledge the team that worked on the song and thank all the listeners for making it the number 1 song in India currently. Now we are just waiting for the movie also to receive the same love in theatres this Diwali

Starring Harshvardhan and Sonam, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, and marks the debut of Play DMF founder Anshul Garg as a film producer. The film arrives in theatres this Diwali, 21st October 2025