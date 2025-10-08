Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Trailer Out Now — Harshvardhan Rane & Sonam Bajwa’s Chemistry Sets The Screen Ablaze!

The wait is finally over! The much-anticipated trailer of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is out, and it has truly been worth the wait. Featuring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, the impressive trailer has taken the internet by storm with their sizzling chemistry, intense drama,romance and soulful music - all of which promise a cinematic treat this Diwali.

Director Milap Milan Zaveri opens up about the vision behind the trailer, saying, "The trailer once again showcases mohabbat, nafrat and dard between Harshvardhan and Sonam's characters along with the music that is topping the charts right now."

Elaborating further on his creative approach, Milap adds, "Our film is an intense romantic drama, with music that's already topping the charts, and the trailer shows just that the dialogues, music, and the intensity of Sonam and Harshvardhan's performances. We are eager to see the audience response to the trailer and hopefully they get more invested in our film. "

Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and produced by Anshul Garg with co-producer Raghav Sharma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is all set for a grand theatrical release this Diwali, on 21st October 2025. With the trailer receiving an overwhelming response from fans and cinephiles alike, the anticipation for the film has skyrocketed - making Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat one of the most awaited releases this Diwali.