Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Trailer Release Time: Here's When Harshvardhan & Sonam's Film's Trailer Will Be Out

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Trailer Release Time: Remember when Harshvardhan Rane became the national crush with the release of Sanam Teri Kasam? The movie became a rage among the youngsters and his lover boy image set a benchmark for many. And now, Harshvardhan is making headlines for his upcoming release. We are talking about Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat which is a romantic drama. Directed by Milap Zaveri and written by Milap Zaveri and Mushtaq Shiekh, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

To note, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat also features Sonam Bajwa and Shaad Randhawa in the lead. Interestingly, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat marks Harshvardhan and Sonam's first collaboration and their fresh chemistry has managed to create a massive buzz in the town. In fact, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has managed to grab eyeballs with his heart-touching songs. And now, makers are set to unveil the trailer of the film and fans can't keep calm about it.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Trailer Release Time

For the uninitiated, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat trailer will be releasing on October 8, 2025. The trailer is expected to be out at around noon 12pm.

Where To Watch Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Trailer?

To note, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat trailer will be available to watch on the official YouTube channel of DMF post its release.

Meanwhile, director Milap Zaveri recently called Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Song Mera Hua his personal favourite, and stated (in a report in Bollywood Bubble), "I'm grateful that Anshul (Garg) gave this song to me for this film. The way Adil Shaikh has beautifully choreographed, shot and imagined the song in the rain, in the night, with blue umbrellas and the slow motion of the raindrops was really amazing".

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat will be releasing on October 21 and will be having a box office clash with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Thamma.