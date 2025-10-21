Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat X Review: Is Harshvardhan-Sonam’s Film Heartwarming Watch Or A Torture? Check Tweets

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat X Review: This Diwali is going to be special for all the couples as after Saiyaara wave, Bollywood is coming up with another romantic drama which has managed to create a lot of buzz in the town. We are talking about Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat which is written and directed by Milap Zaveri. The movie features Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa, Shaad Randhawa, Sachin Khedekar and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. Marking Harshvardhan's first collaboration with Sonam and their chemistry is already the talk of the town.

To note, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat delves into the theme of love without conditions, capturing attention with its heartfelt music. The film's songs have resonated well with audiences, adding to the anticipation surrounding its launch. Featuring a compelling cast and an intriguing trailer, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is among the most eagerly anticipated films of the year. And as Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has hit the screens, here's what the audience had to say about the film.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Twitter Review

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, a Twitter user wrote, "#EkDeewaneKiDeewaniyat: ENGAGING. Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐. An intense love story built on two strong pillars - drama and music... Director #MilapMilanZaveri skillfully weaves love, pain, and passion into the narrative, resulting in a compelling watch. #EDKDReview". Another user tweeted, "#EDKDFirstReview 1.5/5⭐ 𝗨𝗻𝗯𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 It's not just a Movie, it's a Torture! Seems like (TikTok & Insta reels) in Full Movie version."

Meanwhile, Harshvardhan spoke about the changes demanded by CBFC in Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and told TOI, "I stand by CBFC policies as they are meant to safeguard our cultural values and avoid any unintentional harm to Indian sensibilities. If they believe the word Raavan should be replaced with villain, I completely support their decision. As for the audience, if a film isn't great, even a U/A certificate can't save it. But if it's a good film, the audience will turn it into a superhit".