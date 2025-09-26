Ekta Kapoor On Kathal - A Jackfruit Mystery Winning National Award For Best Feature Film: Not in Our Wildest..

Ekta Kapoor has carved a niche in Indian entertainment with a career spanning over 30 years. Known for her creative prowess, she has been instrumental in shaping television, films, and OTT platforms. Her name is now synonymous with innovative and trendsetting content. Recently, her film "Kathal - A Jackfruit Mystery" won the National Award for Best Feature Film at the 71st National Film Awards in 2025.

Ekta Kapoor expressed her surprise and joy upon receiving the award. In an interview with a leading media outlet, she said, "Not in our wildest dreams did we think a dramedy which takes serious potshots at the establishment would actually - be not only nominated but would win from the jury - Best Film Award!"

Ekta's Reaction to Winning

Ekta shared her initial reaction to winning the award alongside her mother. She recounted, "I saw it on the Internet. I got a call from (co-producer) Guneet (Monga). I didn't take the call because I was in a meeting with my mother. She sent me a message. I opened my phone, and I was like 'Mother, I think we have won the National Award for 'Kathal'."

Her mother's disbelief was evident as Ekta continued, "She said, check again, it's not possible. How are you winning? Isn't it a direct-to-digital film? It's gone to Netflix. I said, 'That's also a film'. Chances are that we have. We went and checked, and we had won the National Award! After that, it was euphoria for an hour."

Accolades and Future Projects

In addition to this achievement, Ekta received the International Emmy Directorate Award in 2023 at the 51st International Emmy Awards. She was also honoured with the Padma Shri in 2020 for her contributions to arts.

Looking ahead, Ekta Kapoor is preparing for an exciting array of projects. She is collaborating with TVF on VvAN featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia. Additionally, she will reunite with Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan for Bhooth Bangla, a horror-comedy.

Ekta is also venturing into Malayalam cinema with an upcoming film starring Mohanlal. This marks her debut in this regional industry.

Ekta Kapoor's journey continues to inspire many as she remains at the forefront of Indian entertainment through her diverse projects and accolades.