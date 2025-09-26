Ektaa Kapoor Breaks Silence On ‘Ozempic Dig’ At Ram Kapoor, Reveals Truth: He Has Actually Lost...

Ektaa Kapoor recently clarified her viral video comments, asserting they were personal and not aimed at Ram Kapoor. The situation highlights the importance of context in public discourse.

Ektaa Kapoor recently addressed the speculation surrounding her viral video, which many thought was aimed at Ram Kapoor's weight loss journey. At a recent event, Ektaa clarified that her comments about Ozempic were personal and not directed at anyone specific. She expressed surprise at how her message was misinterpreted and linked to Ram Kapoor.

Ektaa Kapoor's Clarification

Ektaa explained that the timing of her post coincided with the launch of a promo for "Bade Achhe Lagte Hain," which dealt with themes like body shaming and self-confidence. She noted that people misconstrued her words, turning them into something unrelated to her intent. Ektaa was baffled by the connection made to Ram Kapoor, emphasizing that he wasn't even on television at the time.

Ram Kapoor's Wife Responds

Following Ektaa's video, Ram Kapoor's wife, Gautami Kapoor, responded with a playful jab. In an Instagram video, she humorously questioned whether she should follow various diets or simply rely on gym workouts. Gautami ended her video by referencing Ekta's show, saying they preferred "chhote" over "bade."

Ektaa's Original Video

Earlier this year, Ekta shared a video discussing weight gain and potential solutions like Ozempic. Her use of the phrase "bade hi acche lagte hain" led many to believe she was referring to Ram Kapoor. However, Ektaa insists it was not meant as a comment on his transformation.

Gautami captioned her response video with a message promoting individual choice and well-being. She encouraged people to do what makes them happy and healthy, emphasizing peace and contentment over external opinions.

Ektaa reiterated that her post had no connection to Ram Kapoor. She compared the situation to talking about hair and being accused of calling someone bald. Her intention was never to target anyone specifically but rather to share a personal reflection.

The incident highlights how public figures' statements can be easily misconstrued in today's digital age. It serves as a reminder of the importance of context and understanding before jumping to conclusions about someone's words or actions.