Esha Deol Breaks Silence On Divorce With Bharat Takhtani As He Introduces New Ladylove: It's Very Difficult...

Esha Deol reflects on her experiences with single parenting and co-parenting after her divorce. She emphasises her daughters' happiness and the importance of collaboration with her ex-partner for their well-being.

Esha Deol recently shared insights into her life post-divorce from Bharat Takhtani, focusing on the challenges of single parenting and prioritising her daughters. The couple, who parted ways in 2024, have two daughters together. Esha, daughter of actors Hema Malini and Dharmendra, has embraced co-parenting while navigating this new chapter.

In a conversation with The Quint, Esha candidly discussed how her children remain her top priority despite the difficulties of single parenting. She acknowledged that the transition hasn't been easy but emphasised that ensuring her daughters' happiness and stability is paramount.

Co-Parenting and Prioritising Children

Esha highlighted the importance of maintaining a united front for their children despite personal differences. "When kids are involved, it is important to let your ego aside and have the threshold. At the end of the day, we are parents to these beautiful kids. Let's give them the best," she stated.

She further explained that putting children first can naturally ease tensions between ex-partners. "The other person has to melt if it's possible. And you change the roles. And you co-parent," she added, stressing that acting as a unit is crucial for their children's well-being.

Embracing Motherhood Over Acting

Esha also spoke about her decision to step back from acting to focus on family life. "My break was purely to start a family and I embraced motherhood twice over. Automatically as a woman, it's my choice, I want to give my children that time," she explained.

She expressed how she always envisioned a balanced life with marriage, family, and career. Her daughters enjoy seeing her on screen, which continues to inspire her both as an actor and parent.

Esha's journey highlights the complexities of balancing personal aspirations with familial responsibilities. Her dedication to co-parenting reflects a commitment to providing a stable environment for her daughters despite life's challenges.