Even Before His Bollywood Debut Hits Screens, Has Aaishvary Thackeray Already Bagged His Second Film?

Aaishvary Thackeray, who is gearing up for his debut with Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi, has reportedly signed his second film even before the release of his debut film. As per reports, the young actor has been roped in for a pivotal role in the official Hindi remake of the successful Telugu film Baby, directed by Sai Rajesh. The project, which had seen a brief pause in its production schedule, is now said to be back on track. A source close to the development shared as per reports, "The film is not on hold and neither is it shelved. The actors are currently doing workshops."

As per reports, director Sai Rajesh said, "This is speculation. We will announce the confirmed cast when the time is right. At this stage, it's too early to comment."

Despite the makers remaining tight-lipped, industry chatter around Aaishvary's inclusion in the film has intensified.

"Aaishvary's name is on everyone's lips right now. The buzz is unreal as all producers and directors are talking about him. The demand is at an all-time high even before a glimpse or the trailer of Nishaanchi is out. He is being extremely selective with what he chooses next," reveals an insider.

If confirmed, this marks a strong start for the actor, who is yet to be seen on screen but is already becoming a promising name in casting conversations.

Aaishvary Thackeray is all set to make his silver screen debut with the much-anticipated Nishaanchi, scheduled for release this September. The film marks his collaboration with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and has been in the news as one of the most anticipated debuts this year. Bagging a second project even before the release of his first film is no small feat. Aaishvary's growing presence signals a rising star in the making, one to watch closely in the months ahead.