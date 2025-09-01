EXCLUSIVE: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: How Adah Sharma Celebrated Ganesh Utsav In Unique Way With Elephants

Adah Sharma, always known for her unique choices on and off screen, had a one-of-a-kind way of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi this year too. The actress, who holds the title of being the highest female grossing star with The Kerala Story, has consistently won hearts with her versatility - from the cult classic 1920 to the impactful Reeta Sanyal and the quirky Sunflower 2.

"I'm celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with with my elephant friends. Sending love and blessings to every lifeform - from the human kingdom to the animal kingdom! I've taken 2 days off to visit my hometown.Feeling blessed to be shooting 3 films at the same time - all in completely different genres! I don't really ask for anything from God. life has already given me much more than I ever dreamed of. So I just say thank you thank you thank you "

A staunch vegetarian and passionate animal lover, Adah is not just an actor and musician but also a committed animal activist. Up next, she will be seen headlining an action film, portraying a Devi in another project, and taking audiences back into the world of chills with two upcoming horror films.