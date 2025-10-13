EXCLUSIVE! Raj Vasudeva On Prep For Mercy, Film Being 'Ahead Of Time': I Don't Think Story Is Going To Hurt...

Raj Vasudeva interview: At Filmibeat, we love interacting with talented artists, who are passionate about their craft. As we talked to Raj Vasudeva, an Indian actor and producer based between Mumbai and Amsterdam, we got to know his amazing journey that began on stage in San Francisco.

Raj has worked in films like Indian Fish in American Waters, Khwaab, Boomerang, and IPC 376 (now streaming on Amazon Prime).

Raj recently produced and starred in Mercy, where he plays Shekhar-a man torn by an impossible choice-a performance that has earned international acclaim. Expanding his global footprint, he has completed an international web series shot in Poland and is currently filming two new Indian series with leading filmmakers for a major OTT platform.

In an exclusive interview with Filmibeat Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, Raj Vasuda spilled the beans about preparing for Mercy, revealing if the film is 'ahead of its time' or not.

Here are excerpts from the interview.

1. Mercy touches upon a subject that is often considered delicate in India. How did you prepare yourself to portray such a role while keeping the emotions and sensitivities intact?

Firstly, I don't think Mercy's story is going to hurt anyone's emotions or sentiments. The story is a pure story about love, family and mainly about the struggle Shekhar faces to make the decision to let go of a loved one. Portraying such a delicate subject in Mercy required honesty and respect. I spoke to families who had faced similar crossroads their stories helped me understand the quiet strength behind such painful choices. On set, I tried to simply be with the character to let their emotions surface naturally instead of pushing for drama so the grief felt real and the feelings stayed tender and honest.

2. Every bold narrative comes with its share of diverse reactions. How would you address concerns that Mercy might feel ahead of its time for certain audiences or regions?

I don't see Mercy as ahead of its time. It's about a deeply human experience that lots of people have faced, even if it's not easy to talk about. Some audiences or regions might find the topic difficult, but that doesn't make it "ahead of its time." My hope is that the film creates space for honest conversations about not just love, loss, and the hard choices we make for the people we care about but also about what comes after, how the family copes, supports each other, and learns to move forward. I feel this is a universal story that deserves to be shared and discussed with audiences everywhere.

3. Your journey spans across Indian and international cinema. Does Mercy signify a new direction in the kind of stories you wish to be part of going forward?

Mercy reflects a direction that I am drawn to,- stories that are intimate, emotional, and explore the depths of human emotion and the complexities. That said, I'm not partial to any one type of story. As an actor, I'd love to explore all genres and themes, as long as the characters and journeys feel real and compelling. I would also love to do a comedy, and play a character similar to that of Mr Bean.

4. On a personal level, walking through this character's journey must have been intense. Did the experience influence or reshape your own thoughts about life, choices, and dignity in any way?

Absolutely. Living this character's journey was intense and emotional. It made me think a lot about the choices we face in life and how they affect the people we love. It also reminded me how much courage and compassion it takes to do the right thing, even when it's painful. I came away with a deeper respect for the quiet strength in people making tough decisions.

Q5. Beyond the international acclaim, what do you hope Indian audiences take away from Mercy?

While Mercy has already resonated with global audiences, I feel its essence will strike an even deeper chord here at home. In our culture, the themes of love, duty, and sacrifice are deeply ingrained, yet conversations around grief and letting go often remain unspoken. My hope is that audiences not only connect emotionally with Sujata's journey but also see it as an invitation to reflect on their own lives. If the film encourages even a few people to embrace acceptance, compassion, and closure in moments of loss, then we've achieved something truly meaningful.

We extend our best wishes to Raj for his upcoming projects.