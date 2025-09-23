Exclusive Pictures Of Aaishvary Thackeray From The Sets Of Nishaanchi After His Dhamakedaar Performance

Aaishvary Thackeray recently marked his much-awaited Bollywood debut with the film Nishaanchi and critics & audiences are hailing his performance in the film, declaring that a star is born. His debut is being celebrated as one of the most exciting debuts of the year. The film was helmed by Anurag Kashyap, known for delivering several blockbusters.

Aaishvary played a double role in the film, portraying the characters of twin brothers Dabloo and Babloo. Here are the exclusive images of Aaishvary Thackeray from the sets of Nishaanchi, giving a glimpse of his behind-the-scenes moments and his dedication to the film.

Aaishvary delivered an incredible performance and aced the double role as a debutant, attempting it for the first time. His screen presence has been magnetic, keeping viewers hooked, with a raw and natural energy that leaves audiences wanting more of him. His screen presence was magnetic, stepping into Bollywood with rugged intensity that is impossible to ignore; a hero the industry needed. With every frame, he embodied the grit and edge of Anurag Kashyap's crime drama, proving he was more than ready for the big league.

Aaishvary Thackeray is already making waves in Bollywood. Interestingly, reports suggest that even before his debut film hit the screens, he had his next project lined up. Reports reveal that he has bagged the lead role in filmmaker Sai Rajesh's Hindi remake of the hit Telugu romantic drama - Baby. Securing such a high-profile project so early places him among the rare few newcomers who manage to land multiple films even before their very first release.