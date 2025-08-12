Exclusive: Sonyaa Ayoddhya Says Every Character Has Its Own Fun, Pros, And Cons

Actress Sonyaa Ayoddhya has played many different characters over the years, and she believes each one comes with its own set of challenges and joys.

"Over the years, I've played so many characters the sad ones, the depressed ones, the troubled ones, the baddies, softies. Every role demands a shift in your state of consciousness. It reminds me how each of us is tuned into a different frequency. The troubled characters are always living in a hateful zone, and it's painfully exhausting to stay there... unless the trauma shapes the character into someone funny. Then they start making fun of everyone, and suddenly the experience becomes hilarious - because you no longer have to hold back what you really want to say," she shared.

Sonyaa says comedy is her absolute favourite to perform. "Comedy, I've realised, is the best! I absolutely love playing a character that's funny to the bone," she said.

She also explained that making people laugh is not as easy as it looks. "Comedy is by far my favourite genre, and I'd love to take on more roles that make people laugh. It's not as easy as it looks, by the way - comedy is all about timing, and you have to be inherently funny to really pull it off. I'd love to explore more light-hearted shows and stories that bring joy," Sonyaa added.