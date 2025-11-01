Extra Shows Added As Om Shanti Om, Main Hoon Na Receive Terrific Response At The Shah Rukh Khan Film Festival
National Award winner Shah Rukh Khan, the country's biggest superstar, continues to rule the hearts of millions. With a filmography spanning over three decades, his cinematic journey is being celebrated through the Shah Rukh Khan Film Festival, which began yesterday and has already sparked nationwide euphoria.
Showcasing some of SRK's most iconic and loved films across theatres in India, the festival has turned into a grand celebration of his legacy. Among the showcased titles, Om Shanti Om and Main Hoon Na have opened to a terrific response, prompting exhibitors to add extra shows in several metro cities due to overwhelming demand. Both films are on the verge of being sold out across locations.
Fans have been spotted dancing, cheering, and celebrating inside cinema halls, a true reflection of the unmatchable love and craze that SRK commands even today.
SRK's Om Shanti Om has struck a wave of nostalgia among the audience. They are enjoying Dil Se and dancing to "Chaiyya Chaiyya," which continues to remain iconic. The audience is also showering love after watching him as Major Ram in Main Hoon Na.
SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment recently delivered Ba*d of Bollywood, directed by Aryan Khan, which became a massive success. Continuing that momentum, the Shah Rukh Khan Film Festival, announced to begin on October 31, gives audiences a golden opportunity to relive his legendary filmography - from Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa to Jawan - a nostalgic journey through the eras of SRK that audiences have grown up with and continue to celebrate.
