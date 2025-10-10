Fahad Ahmad on His Bond with Daughter Rabiyaa: Every Moment with Her Is Reminder That Love Doesn’t Need Words

In the midst of political commitments and public responsibilities, politician Fahad Ahmad, known for his grounded personality and thoughtful vision, finds his truest joy in the simple moments he shares with his daughter, Rabiyaa. Married to Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker, Fahad often says that fatherhood has given his life a deeper meaning one that is filled with warmth, gratitude, and purpose.

"When I look at Rabiyaa, I'm reminded of everything pure and beautiful in life. She gives me a reason to smile even on the toughest days," Fahad says with emotion. "There's a peace I find in her presence that I can't describe in words. Her tiny hands holding mine make me forget every worry. In her laughter, I see light; in her silence, I find calm."

"No matter how busy life gets, she's my pause my reminder of what truly matters. She's a beautiful blessing, a dua I thank God for every single day. I may be a politician outside, but at home, I'm just her Abbu, and that's the title I'm most proud of," he shares warmly.

"She teaches me to slow down, to breathe, to live every little moment," Fahad expresses. "Sometimes, after a long day, when she runs into my arms, I realize that this her love, her trust, her joy is what truly defines success for me."

"Swara has been an amazing mother. She has literally put all her attention and energy into Rabiyaa," Fahad says proudly. "Her life is really Rabiyaa-centric, and I love that she gives way out for it. Whenever I watch Swara and Rabiyaa together whether we're playing as a family or just sitting and talking it feels like the best feeling in the world. Those moments are what I live for."

"Every moment with her is a reminder that love doesn't need words; it just needs presence," he adds. "I want her to grow up knowing that she can dream fearlessly and live kindly. If I can give her a world full of love and respect, I'll consider myself blessed."