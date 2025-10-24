Fans Can’t Handle Shreyas Iyer & Adah Sharma’s Hot Chemistry In New Viral Song!

Cricketer Shreyas Iyer and actress Adah Sharma have taken the internet by storm with their sizzling chemistry in a brand-new music video that's currently going viral across social media. The duo's fresh pairing has caught fans by surprise, and their on-screen energy has quickly become the talk of the town.

The song Bullet Ashiqana, which blends vibrant visuals with a catchy tune, showcases Shreyas Iyer in a stylish, suave avatar-far removed from his cricket persona. But it's Adah Sharma who truly steals the show. Known for her intense and deglamorized performances in critically acclaimed projects like The Kerala Story and 1920, Adah has stunned audiences with her stunningly glamorous transformation in this video.

Dressed in bold, gold dress and dancing with effortless confidence, Adah exudes charm and elegance, leaving fans in awe of her versatility. Viewers have flooded social media with reactions, praising the duo's sparkling chemistry and Adah's unexpected glam turn.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer's fans are delighted to see the sports star stepping into the entertainment world with such confidence and charisma. His smooth moves and playful screen presence have only added to the video's buzz.

With millions of views and counting, this collaboration between a cricketer and an actress has struck just the right chord-blending glamour, music, and star power. Judging by the overwhelming response, it's safe to say that Shreyas Iyer and Adah Sharma's on-screen chemistry is a hit that fans can't get enough of . The comments section have fans speculating if they are the next Virat Anushka.