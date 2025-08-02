Farah Khan Congratulates Shah Rukh Khan On His Winning Of National Award For Jawan!

Shah Rukh Khan is undeniably the biggest superstar of India, ruling the hearts of millions. Renowned as 'King Khan' and the 'Baadshah of Bollywood', he enjoys unmatched stardom across the globe. Over his illustrious 33-year career in the film industry, he has received several prestigious accolades, but the most significant came when he won the National Award for Jawan in the Best Actor category. This marks his first National Award and makes him the first Khan to receive it in the Best Actor category.

As the entire nation celebrates this monumental achievement, numerous celebrities from the film industry are also expressing their admiration. Choreographer and director Farah Khan has extended her heartfelt wishes to SRK on this remarkable win.

"Congratulations my dearest @iamsrk On winning the national award!! This time the shiddat se koshish really came thru"

Moreover, while Shah Rukh Khan has added yet another prestigious honour to his name by winning the National Award, he is also the recipient of some of the most esteemed accolades in the world. He has been awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India, as well as the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres and the Legion of Honour by the Government of France.