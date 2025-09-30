Farah Khan Finally Breaks Silence On Unfollowing Deepika Padukone Amid 8-Hour Shift Comment, 'We Were Not...'

Farah Finally Breaks Silence On Not Following Deepika Padukone: Is everything in Bollywood just for Instagram and the paparazzi? That's the question many were asking, until Farah Khan stepped in to clear the air. The filmmaker recently appeared on her food channel alongside Dilip, where she made a comment about the importance of an 8-hour work shift. Her statement sparked speculation, with many believing it was a subtle dig at Deepika Padukone. Adding fuel to the fire, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Farah and Deepika no longer follow each other on Instagram. This only intensified the buzz online, with many wondering if there's a rift brewing between the two.

Amid all the ongoing speculation, Farah finally broke her silence and addressed the ongoing rumors. She said to Pinkvilla, "To begin with we were not following each other earlier too!! We had made a pact during Happy New Year shoot that we don't communicate on Instagram, instead direct message and call." She said to the outlet that they do not even wish each other Happy Birthdays on social media because Deepika allegedly does not like it.

Farah further talked about her 8-hour comment on her YouTube channel, saying, "my 8 hour comment wasn't a dig it was to make Dilip say that he will now also work 8 hours when he actually works just for 2 hours!"

Calling out all the rumors and debunking them, Farah said that she was the first few people who went to visit Deepika's baby Dua. Indeed, "not everything is done for Instagram and paps."

It seems that viewers speculating much on their own as they did not see Farah and Deepika following each other on social media.