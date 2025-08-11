Farhan Akhtar-backed Manipuri Film, Boong, Selected As Spotlight Film Of The Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne

Excel Entertainment's Boong, directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, will premiere as the Spotlight Film at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025, showcasing emerging talent and unique storytelling in Indian cinema.

Excel Entertainment, led by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, continues to support emerging talent and engaging stories. Their latest film, Boong, has been chosen as the Spotlight Film at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025. This eagerly awaited drama will have its Victorian state premiere in Australia during the festival this August.

Boong is directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, marking her debut in this role. She is an experienced professional who has previously worked as the first assistant director on notable projects like Luck by Chance, Talaash, Aamir Khan's PK, and Mira Nair's series A Suitable Boy.

Spotlight on Indian Cinema

The IFFM 2025 line-up is known for showcasing culturally rich and innovative Indian films. It highlights diversity, originality, and daring storytelling. Selecting Boong as the Spotlight Film not only introduces a fresh voice in Indian cinema but also underscores Excel Entertainment's dedication to fostering unique narratives and visionary filmmakers.

Mitu Bhowmick Lange, the Festival Director, expressed excitement about Boong's selection: "We are thrilled to present the world premiere of Boong as this year's Spotlight Film. It's a story that is as bold as it is intimate, and Lakshmipriya Devi's debut is a powerful reminder of the extraordinary talent working behind the scenes in Indian cinema. IFFM has always been committed to championing new voices, and Boong is exactly the kind of story that resonates globally — deeply rooted in its context yet universally human in its emotion."

A Platform for New Voices

Directed with insight and creativity, Boong showcases Lakshmipriya Devi's extensive experience behind the camera and her unique storytelling voice. The film's premiere at IFFM 2025 represents a pivotal moment for a filmmaker who has transitioned from assisting on iconic films to directing her own project.

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will take place from 14-24 August 2025. It will gather cinematic talents from around the world and provide a premier platform for Indian films to engage with international audiences.

This event not only celebrates Indian cinema but also offers an opportunity for filmmakers like Lakshmipriya Devi to share their work with a global audience. The festival continues to be a beacon for diverse storytelling and cultural exchange.