Farhan Akhtar Expresses Heartfelt Gratitude For The Overwhelming Response To ‘120 Bahadur’ Teaser

Farhan Akhtar took to his social media to share a heartfelt gratitude video following the massive love and support showered upon the teaser of his wartime epic, 120 Bahadur.

In an Instagram video, Farhan who has also produced the film under his production Excel Entertainment with Ritesh Sidhwani, thanked fans for their passionate response to the teaser. The footage reveals him visibly moved as he acknowledges the overwhelming affection pouring in across platforms.

The teaser itself has garnered widespread acclaim from industry insiders including filmmaker Karan Johar who praised it as "spectacular," while co-stars like Raashii Khanna and Ankit Siwach expressed their pride in being a part of the project.

120 Bahadur, directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai, portrays the valor of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC and the Charlie Company of the 13 Kumaon Regiment during the 1962 Battle of Rezang La. Shot in the unforgiving cold of Ladakh at altitudes reaching 14,000 feet and temperatures plunging to minus 10°C Farhan underwent extensive military training and physical transformation to lend authenticity to his role.

Directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), the film is an Excel Entertainment production. Releasing in cinemas on 21st November 2025!