Farhan Akhtar, Sukhwinder Singh Unite For 120 Bahadur Anthem Dada Kishan Ki Jai, Check First Song Launch DEETS

Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios' upcoming war drama 120 Bahadur is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The teaser and poster offered a glimpse into this remarkable tale, showcasing the courageous story inspired by the valiant history of Indian soldiers. While it has already piqued the audience's curiosity, the makers are now set to kickstart the musical campaign with a grand launch of the film's first song, the patriotic anthem "Dada Kishan Ki Jai", in Lucknow.

Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios are planning a massive on-ground launch for the anthem of 120 Bahadur, marking the beginning of the film's musical journey. Composed and produced by Salim-Sulaiman, penned by Javed Akhtar, and sung by Sukhwinder Singh, "Dada Kishan Ki Jai" serves as the spirit of the film, a war cry that evokes deep emotion and honors the courage of Indian soldiers. The anthem encapsulates the soul of the story, setting the tone for the rest of the musical album.

Farhan Akhtar, who plays Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC, in the film, shares a special connection with Sukhwinder Singh from the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag days to now which makes the launch of this song in Lucknow even more special.

120 Bahadur recounts the extraordinary courage of 120 Indian soldiers from the 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought in the legendary Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 war. At its heart, one unwavering line echoes through the film: "Hum Peechhe Nahin Hatenge."

Directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), the film is an Excel Entertainment production and releases in cinemas on 21st November 2025.