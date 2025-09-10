Filam Dekho Anthem: Nishaanchi’s Funniest Disclaimer That Fans Can’t Stop Talking About

Zee Music Co. releases 'Filam Dekho,' the vibrant anthem for the film Nishaanchi. Featuring music by Anurag Saikia and vocals by Madhubanti Bagchi, this track invites audiences into Anurag Kashyap's cinematic world ahead of the film's release on September 19.

Zee Music Co. has unveiled the latest anthem from Amazon MGM Studios India's upcoming film, Nishaanchi. Titled "Filam Dekho," this track is composed by Anurag Saikia, sung by Madhubanti Bagchi, and written by Shashwat Dwivedi. The music video invites viewers into Anurag Kashyap's unique cinematic world with its catchy hook: "Fatt-ta hai kaise ye bam dekho, ye filam dekho!" It blends satire and swagger, offering a mix of quirky philosophies and deep emotions.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under Jar Pictures in collaboration with Flip Films, Nishaanchi promises a captivating cinematic journey. Written by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel, and Anurag Kashyap, the story delves into the complex relationship between two brothers whose divergent paths shape their destinies. The film stars debutant Aaishvary Thackeray in a challenging double role alongside Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra.

Unique Soundtrack for Nishaanchi

The music video for "Filam Dekho" is now live, bursting with vibrant visuals and edgy choreography that mirror the film's energetic vibe. Composer Anurag Saikia expressed that working on Nishaanchi's music was both challenging and rewarding. Each song needed to have its own character while aligning with Anurag Kashyap's vision. Saikia aimed to create an anthem that was cinematic, quirky, and memorable.

Madhubanti Bagchi shared her experience of singing "Filam Dekho," describing it as unlike anything she had done before. She was immediately drawn to its raw energy and unpredictability upon hearing the composition. Bagchi appreciated being part of such a bold and experimental project that transforms something as mundane as a disclaimer into an eagerly anticipated moment.

Anticipation Builds for Film Release

Nishaanchi is set to release in theatres across India on September 19. The film features a stellar cast including Aaishvary Thackeray in his debut performance in a dual role. Supporting him are talented actors Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in significant roles. The narrative promises to explore how personal choices impact one's destiny through the lens of familial bonds.

Anurag Saikia highlighted Madhubanti Bagchi's contribution to bringing the song alive with her perfect blend of soulfulness and spunk. He noted that "Filam Dekho" serves as an invitation to leave behind conventional rules and immerse oneself in the world of cinema portrayed in Nishaanchi.

The song "Filam Dekho" stands out not just as a musical piece but as an integral part of Nishaanchi's storytelling fabric. Its boldness reflects the essence of the film itself—unconventional yet deeply engaging.