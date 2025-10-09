Filmfare Awards 2025 Date: The Khiladi Returns! Akshay Kumar All Set To Rock The Stage; All You Need To Know

The excitement is at an all-time high as the 70th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2025 with Gujarat Tourism gears up for a spectacular night on October 11, 2025, at the magnificent EKA Arena, Kankaria Lake, Ahmedabad. This milestone celebration will unite the brightest stars and most inspiring stories of Indian cinema for an unforgettable evening of glamour and excellence.

Adding to the star-studded lineup, Akshay Kumar is set to deliver a high-octane performance that promises to be one of the biggest highlights of the night. Renowned for his unmatched energy, precision, and charisma, the superstar is ready to set the stage ablaze.

Sharing his excitement, Akshay said, "Filmfare has celebrated me in every shade. I have won awards for being a villain, a comedian, and many more. The Black Lady has been a witness to my career, one role at a time, and it feels amazing to perform at the Filmfare stage in its 70th year. Get ready for the moves at the award night!"

With the spotlight shining brighter than ever, Akshay Kumar stands poised to captivate audiences at Indian cinema's grandest awards celebration.