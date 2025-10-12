Filmfare Awards 2025 Full Winners List: Laapataa Ladies Leads With 13 Wins, Abhishek, Kartik & Alia Win Big
Filmfare Awards 2025: The 70th Filmfare Awards unfolded on Saturday evening at EKA Arena, Kankaria Lake in Ahmedabad, marking another grand celebration of Hindi cinema's achievements over the past year. The star-studded night saw Shah Rukh Khan returning as host, joined by Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul.
This year, Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies emerged as the biggest winner of the night, creating a record by bagging 13 awards from an unprecedented 24 nominations. The film took home major honors, including Best Film and Best Director, reaffirming its dominance across multiple categories.
In the acting categories, the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) was shared between Abhishek Bachchan for I Want to Talk, where he played Arjun Sen, and Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion, in which he portrayed Murlikant Petkar. Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress award for her role as Satyabhama Anand in Jigra.
The evening also paid tribute to industry veterans. Zeenat Aman received the Lifetime Achievement Award, while filmmaker Shyam Benegal was honored posthumously.
With Laapataa Ladies leading the pack and a range of films from Kill to Article 370 and I Want to Talk earning recognition, the 2025 Filmfare Awards reflected a diverse and dynamic year for Hindi cinema.
Full List of Winners - Filmfare Awards 2025
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male)
Abhishek Bachchan - I Want to Talk as Arjun Sen
Kartik Aaryan - Chandu Champion as Murlikant Petkar
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female)
Alia Bhatt - Jigra as Satyabhama "Satya" Anand
Critics' Award for Best Actor (Male)
Rajkummar Rao - Srikanth
Critics' Award for Best Actor (Female)
Pratibha Ranta - Laapataa Ladies
Best Supporting Actor (Male)
Ravi Kishan - Laapataa Ladies
Best Supporting Actor (Female)
Chhaya Kadam - Laapataa Ladies
Critics' Award for Best Film
I Want to Talk - Shoojit Sircar
Best Debut Actor (Male)
Lakshya - Kill
Best Debut Actor (Female)
Nitanshi Goel - Laapataa Ladies
Best Debut Director
Kunal Kemmu - Madgaon Express
Aditya Suhas Jambhale - Article 370
Best Film
Laapataa Ladies
Best Director
Kiran Rao - Laapataa Ladies
Best Story
Aditya Dhar and Monal Thakkar - Article 370
Best Screenplay
Sneha Desai - Laapataa Ladies
Best Adapted Screenplay
Ritesh Shah and Tushar Sheetal Jain - I Want to Talk
Best Dialogue
Sneha Desai - Laapataa Ladies
Best Music Album
Ram Sampath - Laapataa Ladies
Best Lyrics
Prashant Pandey - Laapataa Ladies
Best Playback Singer (Male)
Arijit Singh - Laapataa Ladies
Best Playback Singer (Female)
Madhubanti Bagchi - Stree 2
Best Background Score
Ram Sampath - Laapataa Ladies
Best Action
Seayoung Oh and Parvez Shaikh - Kill
Best Sound Design
Subash Sahoo - Kill
Best Editing
Shivkumar V. Panicker - Kill
Best Production Design
Mayur Sharma - Kill
Best Cinematography
Rafey Mehmood - Kill
Best Costume Design
Darshan Jalan - Laapataa Ladies
Best Choreography
Bosco-Caesar - "Tauba Tauba" from Bad Newz
Best VFX
Redefine - Munjya
Special Awards
Lifetime Achievement Award: Zeenat Aman and Shyam Benegal (posthumously)
RD Burman Award for Upcoming Talent in Music: Achint Thakkar - Jigra and Mr. & Mrs. Mahi