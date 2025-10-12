Filmfare Awards 2025 Full Winners List: Laapataa Ladies Leads With 13 Wins, Abhishek, Kartik & Alia Win Big

Filmfare Awards 2025: The 70th Filmfare Awards unfolded on Saturday evening at EKA Arena, Kankaria Lake in Ahmedabad, marking another grand celebration of Hindi cinema's achievements over the past year. The star-studded night saw Shah Rukh Khan returning as host, joined by Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul.

This year, Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies emerged as the biggest winner of the night, creating a record by bagging 13 awards from an unprecedented 24 nominations. The film took home major honors, including Best Film and Best Director, reaffirming its dominance across multiple categories.

In the acting categories, the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) was shared between Abhishek Bachchan for I Want to Talk, where he played Arjun Sen, and Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion, in which he portrayed Murlikant Petkar. Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress award for her role as Satyabhama Anand in Jigra.

The evening also paid tribute to industry veterans. Zeenat Aman received the Lifetime Achievement Award, while filmmaker Shyam Benegal was honored posthumously.

With Laapataa Ladies leading the pack and a range of films from Kill to Article 370 and I Want to Talk earning recognition, the 2025 Filmfare Awards reflected a diverse and dynamic year for Hindi cinema.

Full List of Winners - Filmfare Awards 2025

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male)

Abhishek Bachchan - I Want to Talk as Arjun Sen

Kartik Aaryan - Chandu Champion as Murlikant Petkar

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female)

Alia Bhatt - Jigra as Satyabhama "Satya" Anand

Critics' Award for Best Actor (Male)

Rajkummar Rao - Srikanth

Critics' Award for Best Actor (Female)

Pratibha Ranta - Laapataa Ladies

Best Supporting Actor (Male)

Ravi Kishan - Laapataa Ladies

Best Supporting Actor (Female)

Chhaya Kadam - Laapataa Ladies

Critics' Award for Best Film

I Want to Talk - Shoojit Sircar

Best Debut Actor (Male)

Lakshya - Kill

Best Debut Actor (Female)

Nitanshi Goel - Laapataa Ladies

Best Debut Director

Kunal Kemmu - Madgaon Express

Aditya Suhas Jambhale - Article 370

Best Film

Laapataa Ladies

Best Director

Kiran Rao - Laapataa Ladies

Best Story

Aditya Dhar and Monal Thakkar - Article 370

Best Screenplay

Sneha Desai - Laapataa Ladies

Best Adapted Screenplay

Ritesh Shah and Tushar Sheetal Jain - I Want to Talk

Best Dialogue

Sneha Desai - Laapataa Ladies

Best Music Album

Ram Sampath - Laapataa Ladies

Best Lyrics

Prashant Pandey - Laapataa Ladies

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Arijit Singh - Laapataa Ladies

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Madhubanti Bagchi - Stree 2

Best Background Score

Ram Sampath - Laapataa Ladies

Best Action

Seayoung Oh and Parvez Shaikh - Kill

Best Sound Design

Subash Sahoo - Kill

Best Editing

Shivkumar V. Panicker - Kill

Best Production Design

Mayur Sharma - Kill

Best Cinematography

Rafey Mehmood - Kill

Best Costume Design

Darshan Jalan - Laapataa Ladies

Best Choreography

Bosco-Caesar - "Tauba Tauba" from Bad Newz

Best VFX

Redefine - Munjya

Special Awards

Lifetime Achievement Award: Zeenat Aman and Shyam Benegal (posthumously)

RD Burman Award for Upcoming Talent in Music: Achint Thakkar - Jigra and Mr. & Mrs. Mahi