Filmfare Awards 2025: Shah Rukh Khan’s Gentleman Move; Helps Nitanshi Goel As She Trips On Stairs - Video

During the 70th Filmfare Awards, Shah Rukh Khan showcased his charm by helping Nitanshi Goel with her gown. Laapataa Ladies won 13 awards, including Best Film, marking a memorable night for Hindi cinema.

Filmfare Awards 2025: Shah Rukh Khan recently captured hearts online with a charming gesture at the 70th Filmfare Awards. The event, held on October 11, 2025, at EKA Arena near Kankaria Lake in Ahmedabad, celebrated Hindi cinema's finest. Hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, and Maniesh Paul, it featured performances by Shah Rukh, Kriti Sanon, Kajol, and others.

Laapataa Ladies had a memorable night, securing 13 awards including Best Film. This achievement matched the record set by Gully Boy. Nitanshi Goel was honoured with the Best Debut Actor (Female) award for her role in the film.

Shah Rukh Khan's Graceful Gesture

A heartwarming moment unfolded when Nitanshi Goel went to accept her award. Wearing a beautiful yellow gown with a long train, she stumbled slightly as her gown got caught under her heels while climbing the stairs. Shah Rukh Khan extended his hand to steady her.

As Nitanshi continued towards Karan Johar, who was presenting the award, Shah Rukh picked up her gown's train and followed behind until she reached the stage. This graceful act received applause from the audience and quickly went viral online.

Shah Rukh's Consistent Charm

This isn't the first time Shah Rukh has displayed such charm. At last month's National Film Awards, he showed similar grace when both he and Rani Mukerji were honoured for Jawan and Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway respectively.

As Rani walked past him in a sari with its pallu trailing close to the floor, Shah Rukh bent down without hesitation to lift it gently as she moved forward to receive her award. Fans adored this moment too, calling it "the most Shah Rukh Khan thing ever."

The Filmfare Awards night was indeed memorable for many reasons. From Laapataa Ladies' success to Shah Rukh Khan's charming gestures, it left a lasting impression on everyone present.