Filmfare Awards 2025: What Abhishek Bachchan Said After Winning First Filmfare Best Actor Award For 'I Want..'

In a moment that felt both long overdue and profoundly emotional, Abhishek Bachchan lifted his first-ever Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role, marking a milestone 25 years into his cinematic journey. His win for Shoojit Sircar's 'I Want To Talk', where he plays Arjun Sen, a USA-based NRI facing a life-altering surgery, was met with a standing ovation, and more poignantly, with tears from the actor himself.

Visibly overwhelmed on stage, Abhishek reflected on his journey. "This year marks 25 years in the film industry, and I cannot remember how many times I've practised a speech for this award," he said. "It's been a dream, and I'm just so touched and humbled. Receiving it in front of my family makes it even more special."

He went on to express gratitude to his colleagues and mentors: "To all the directors and producers who have worked with me, believed in me, and given me opportunities over the past 25 years, it's not been easy, but it has definitely been worth it."

Abhishek dedicated the award to his wife & daughter, saying, "To Aishwarya and Aaradhya, thank you for allowing me to go out and follow my dreams. I hope that by winning this award, they see that their sacrifices have been one of the main reasons I stand here today. I want to dedicate this award to two very special people, my hero, my father, and my other hero, my daughter."

Abhishek's journey in Bollywood has been anything but conventional. Over the past 25 years, he has built a career defined by versatility and risk-taking. From the intense, youthful politics of Yuva to the nuanced ambition of Guru, from the understated charm of Manmarziyaan. From the thriller Bob Biswas to the socially conscious Dasvi, he has continuously explored a diverse range of characters and genres. Each performance reflects a willingness to step beyond comfort zones, often challenging both himself and audience expectations.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, 'I Want To Talk' sees Abhishek deliver one of his most layered and tender portrayals yet, that of a father confronting death while wanting to reconnect with his daughter.