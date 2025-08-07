Firing At Kapil Sharma’s Cafe AGAIN On Aug 7, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Takes Blame: 'Hamne Call Ki Thi...'

Kapil Sharma Cafe Firing: Another firing incident has been reported at Kap's Cafe in Canada, owned by comedian Kapil Sharma. A video circulating online shows alleged gangster Goldie Dhillon claiming responsibility for the incident. Authorities have since launched an official investigation into the matter. While details remain limited, the incident has raised concerns about safety and public security. Here's a closer look at what Goldie Dhillon reportedly said in connection with the firing outside Kap's Cafe.

Another Firing Takes Place At Kapil Sharma's Cafe

The first attack took place at Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada on July 10. Another firing took place on Thursday. As per Live Hindustan's report, Kap's Cafe was closed when the firing took place. Therefore, there has been no reports of the injury.

Goldi Dhillon Takes Responsibility For Firing At Kapil Sharma's Cafe

Goldy Dhillon took to Facebook to take full responsibility of the firing that took place at Kap's Cafe. He wrote on social media, "Jai Shree Ram. Satshriakal. Ram Ram sare bhaiyo ko aj jo y Kapil Sharma k kaps cafe...surrey m firing hui h iski m jimevari Goldy Dhillon t Lawrence Bishnoi gang lete h isko hamne call ki thi isko ring nhi sunai di to akrwai krni padi ab b ring n sunegi to next karwai jaldi hi Mumbai krege."

According to reports, authorities in British Columbia, Canada, have launched a formal investigation into the incident. Both recent attacks are being closely examined as part of a connected probe. Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the scene in an effort to identify those involved. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the latest firing outside Kap's Cafe.