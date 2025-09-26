"First of all ........", Jackie Shroff Has THIS To Say On Tiger Shroff Doing High Risk Stunts

Bollywood veteran Jackie Shroff recently opened up about son Tiger Shroff's risky action sequences and the immense trust he places in him. In a recent interview on The Right Angle, Season 2 with Sonal Kalra, produced by Gautam Thakkar Films, Jackie was asked if he ever advises Tiger on performing such dangerous stunts by himself.

Proudly, Jackie replied, "First of all, he is the youngest action star in the world at the moment. I feel immense pride when I am recognised as Tiger Shroff's father."

Sharing his perspective on watching Tiger perform high-risk stunts, Jackie added, "When I see Tiger doing action, I trust the technicians behind it. I trust their rehearsals. Because the more you sweat in practice, the less you bleed in reality. Hard work is really important; we too have gone through that route. But Tiger's level is different. He can hold a five-minute shot filled with action. That's not easy. I don't overthink; all I see is that the technicians are present and Tiger is present, and the rest is up to God."

With his unparalleled dedication and fearless approach to stunts, Tiger Shroff has carved a unique space for himself as Bollywood's action trailblazer.