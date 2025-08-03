Happy Birthday! 5 Things You Should Know About Kaveri Kapur, Who Will Be Seen In Masoom 2

As Kaveri Kapur celebrates her birthday today, the multi-talented artist continues to make waves in the entertainment industry. The daughter of acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Kaveri has carved her own unique path as a singer, songwriter, poet, and now actress. From her recent Bollywood debut to her upcoming collaboration with her father, here are five things that make Kaveri Kapur a name to watch out for-

Made Her Bollywood Debut with Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story

Kaveri Kapur made her acting debut on February 11, with the film Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story, opposite Vardhaan Puri. The romantic comedy was released on Disney+ Hotstar, bypassing theatrical release. The film is directed by renowned actor and filmmaker Kunal Kohli, who has directed films like Hum Tum, Fanaa. This marked her entry into the entertainment industry as an actress, following in the footsteps of her famous filmmaker father.

Accomplished Singer and Songwriter

Kaveri is already a successful singer and songwriter. She has already gained recognition for her musical talent, showcasing a multifaceted artistic journey. Her musical career preceded her acting debut, establishing her as a talented artist in her own right before stepping into films.

A Poet with Artistic Sensibilities

Beyond her singing and songwriting talents, Kaveri has also explored poetry as a form of creative expression. Often writing poems that awaken the inner thinker in the listener, Kaveri's poems are a very mature reflection of the artistic environment she grew up in and her natural inclination toward various forms of creative writing and expression, making her a well-rounded artist with multiple talents.

Travel Enthusiast and World Explorer

Kaveri is known to be an avid traveler who loves exploring different cultures and destinations. Her social media presence often showcases her adventures around the world, reflecting her curious and adventurous spirit. This wanderlust and exposure to diverse cultures likely influences her artistic work, bringing a global perspective to her music and creative endeavors. Her travels have shaped her worldview and continue to inspire her artistic journey.

Set to Star in Masoom: The Next Generation

Shekhar Kapur, who has been working on the sequel to his acclaimed 1983 classic Masoom, has found the leading lady in his daughter Kaveri Kapur. The veteran filmmaker chose his daughter to play a major role in the sequel, which has been titled Masoom: The Next Generation. This project marks a significant collaboration between the father-daughter duo, with Kaveri all set to star opposite the OG Masoom pair Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi.

With her diverse talents spanning music, poetry, and acting, Kaveri Kapur represents the new generation of multi-faceted artists in Bollywood. Her journey from being a successful singer-songwriter to making her acting debut, shows her commitment to exploring different creative avenues. As she celebrates another year, fans can look forward to seeing more of her artistic evolution, especially with the highly anticipated Masoom: The Next Generation on the horizon. Happy birthday to this rising star who's proving that talent truly runs in the family!