For 13th Time In A Row, Deepika Padukone Stays On Top As ‘Number 1 Heroine In The Country’ - Here's How

For the second time this year in a bi-annual leading poll, the nation's pulse has been diagnosed, and the results are finally out! Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone have once again solidified their positions, claiming the coveted top spots as India's Number 1 Hero and Heroine in this prestigious poll. Their unmatched appeal and continued dominance among audiences across the country are a testament to their enduring charm and talent.

The growing influence of South Indian cinema has introduced fresh faces to the charts, with Sai Pallavi impressively securing the second spot. However, the iconic duo of Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, best known for their roles in 'Piku' and the futuristic blockbuster 'Kalki 2898 AD', remains unbeatable, echoing their February 2025 poll supremacy. Despite fierce competition and the rise of new talent, this latest survey once again confirms that the audience's love and admiration for the pair is unwavering.

Deepika Padukone's reign as the country's favorite actress is especially noteworthy. Since 2023, she has consistently topped the charts, and the current results reinforce her status as 'Number 1 Actress in the Country'. Her recent ventures like 'Kalki 2898 AD' and 'Singham Again' have not only been critical and commercial successes but have also strengthened her connection with audiences. Fans are eagerly awaiting her next collaboration with acclaimed filmmaker Atlee, which is expected to further elevate her stardom.

Rashmika Mandanna, riding high on her recent successes, secured the third spot, while Alia Bhatt impressed audiences enough to claim fourth place.

Beyond box office numbers, Deepika's influence transcends borders. She recently made global headlines as the first Indian juror at a major international award ceremony. With her films having crossed the ₹10,000 crore mark globally, her presence in both cinema and pop culture continues to set new benchmarks. Deepika Padukone's unmatched stardom reaffirms that she is not just a national icon but a global sensation.