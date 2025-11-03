Four Powerhouse Films Clash During Gudi Padwa And Eid 2026: Includes Dacoit, Love & War, Dhamaal 4 & Toxic

Four powerhouse and highly anticipated films are officially set to lock horns at the box office during Gudi Padwa and Eid 2026. The lineup includes Love & War starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal; Dacoit, a bilingual, high-octane action drama led by Adivi Sesh; Yash's gangster epic Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups; and the rib-tickling comedy franchise Dhamaal 4 starring Ajay Devgn.

While Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War and Indra Kumar's Dhamaal 4 are slated to hit theatres on March 20, 2026, Shaneil Deo's directorial debut Dacoit and Geetu Mohandas' Toxic will arrive a day earlier, on March 19, 2026 - setting the stage for one of the biggest cinematic showdowns of the year.

The date is locked, and the hype is real! All four films carry massive audience expectations, promising a rich blend of genres from romance and comedy to gritty thrillers and high-octane action spectacles.

Both Toxic and Dacoit are creating massive buzz ahead of their release. Toxic starring Yash promises a high-octane spectacle loaded with action and attitude. Meanwhile, Dacoit teases a gripping, emotional thriller featuring stellar performances from Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, and Anurag Kashyap. With star-studded casts and massive fanbases ready to roar, this clash isn't just a release - it's a full-scale cinematic festival. March 19, 2026, is all set to go down in box-office history.

On March 20, audiences can look forward to another massive clash between two big title "Love & War" and "Dhamaal 4". The former, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, is reportedly inspired by the 1964 blockbuster romantic classic "Sangam". On the other hand, Dhamaal 4 marks the return of one of Bollywood's most loved comedy franchises, featuring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Mishra, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and Esha Gupta.

Will any film change its release date? Dacoit announced the release date recently. The makers of Toxic have also reiterated their wish to stick to the schedule. Sources indicate that the makers of both Hindi films are also confident about the viability of the festive weekend. However, reports have suggested that Love and War may be running behind schedule with a June release in sight. However, it hasn't been confirmed yet. It remains to be seen whether any changes will be made as the release window approaches.

It will be exciting to witness the biggest showdown of the year, taking the festive season to another level. With major releases arriving this Gudi Padwa and Eid, 2026 is already shaping up to be a blockbuster year for cinemagoers.