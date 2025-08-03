Friendship Day: Kartik Aaryan Revisits Friendship Anthem Of Generation, Celebrates Tera Yaar Hoon Main Day

Kartik Aaryan marked Friendship Day with a heartwarming post that instantly stirred nostalgia among fans. The actor took to social media to share a heartfelt clip of Tera Yaar Hoon Main from his 2018 hit Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, a song that continues to be celebrated as the ultimate friendship anthem.

Captioned simply as "Happy Tera Yaar Hoon Main Day #FriendshipDay", Kartik's post was a nod to the emotional resonance the track still holds years after its release. Fans flooded the comments with memories and gratitude, proving once again that the song remains deeply etched in the hearts of an entire generation.

Often played during farewells, reunions, and every moment that celebrates true friendship, Tera Yaar Hoon Main has become more than just a soundtrack - it's a feeling. Kartik Aaryan's portrayal of Sonu, a loyal and selfless friend, remains one of his most loved performances, and the song continues to be synonymous with unspoken emotions and lasting bonds.

By turning Friendship Day into Tera Yaar Hoon Main Day, Kartik reminded everyone why the track is still the go-to anthem when it comes to celebrating real friendship.