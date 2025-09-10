From Heer Express To Love In Vietnam, 9 Power-packed Movie Releases This Month!

Movie buffs are spoiled for choice this month with a line-up that has something for everyone - from heartfelt romances and wholesome family entertainers to laugh-out-loud comedies and futuristic storytelling. Whether you're into Bollywood masala, relatable drama or cult-favourite anime, the big screen is ready to serve it all. Here's a list of highly anticipated movie releases this September:

Love in Vietnam (12th Sept)

A musical romantic saga starring Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur, with Vietnamese star Kha Ngan making her Bollywood debut, Love in Vietnam is all set to release on 12th September. The movie also stars veterans Farida Jalal, Gulshan Grover and Raj Babbar. Shot against stunning Vietnamese backdrops, this romance promises both chemistry and fresh vibes.

Heer Express (12th Sept)

Family, drama and emotions blend in this saaf-suthari parivarik film that's all heart. Directed by Umesh Shukla, the film stars debutant Divita Juneja and Prit Kamani along with veterans Ashutosh Rana, Gulshan Grover, and Sanjay Mishra. Releasing on 12th September, with its humor, relationships and Punjabi flavour, Heer Express is your ticket to a feel-good ride.

Ek Chatur Naar (12th Sept)

Get ready for some hosiyari on 12th September! With Neil Nitin Mukesh and Divya Khossla Kumar, this quirky comedy has chaos, fun and some seriously hilarious twists. If you're looking for a no-stress, full-on masti watch, this one's got you covered.

Mirai (12th Sept)

Futuristic and visually stunning, Mirai takes audiences into a world that balances imagination with emotions. A film for dreamers, sci-fi lovers and anyone ready to be transported into another universe. This action packed adventure stars Teja Sajja, Ritika Nayak among others, and is perfect for kids and families alike. Mirai releases on 12th September.

Mannu Kya Karega (12th Sept)

This slice-of-life college romance captures the journey of Mannu as he navigates ambition, love and self-discovery. Starring Rajesh Kumar, Vinay Pathak and Saachi Bindra, this one is a grounded, heartfelt rollercoaster and it releases on 12th September.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle (12th Sept)

The global anime sensation is back with a special theatrical experience that fans have been waiting for. High-octane action, emotional stakes and jaw-dropping visuals, this is an unmissable big-screen anime event. Brought to audiences by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment India, the film releases on 12th September in five languages: Japanese (with English subtitles), English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Jolly LLB 3 (19th Sept)

Pehli baar courtroom mein do do Jolly! Starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi as the two Jollys, the comedy-drama returns with its trademark kalesh, humour and punches at social issues. Releasing on 19th September, a much-awaited sequel that promises to pack both laughs and thought-provoking moments.

Nishaanchi (19th Sept)

An action-packed drama that bawaal with emotion. With intense storytelling and power-packed performances by Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra and Vineet Kumar Singh, this one's a treat for action lovers, releasing on 19th September.

Haunted: Ghosts of the Past (26th Sept)

The horror romance saga returns! This Vikram Bhatt directorial starring Mimoh Chakraborty, Gaurav Bajpai and Sunil Shakya, this one releases on 26th September. This horror thriller dives into secrets that refuse to stay buried and is spooky, atmospheric and spine-tingling till the very end.