From Lal Baugh Cha Raja To Chintamani : Nikita Dutta Seeks Blessings Across Mumbai’s Iconic Ganesh Pandals

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Actress Nikita Dutta celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi by visiting Mumbai's renowned Ganpati pandals. Known for her elegance and humility, she sought blessings at Lalbaug Cha Raja, Mumbai Cha Raja, Parel Cha Raja, and Chintamani pandals. Her presence added to the festive spirit as she interacted with devotees and posed for photos.

Dressed in a traditional ethnic outfit, Nikita seamlessly blended into the vibrant celebrations. She shared moments from her visit on social media, captioning them with "Jai Vighnaharta ♥🙏#lalbagcharaja #mumbaicharaja #parelchamaharaja #chintamanicharaja". Her posts resonated with fans who appreciated her participation in the festivities.

Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

The entire nation lights up during Ganesh Chaturthi, a festival marked by devotion and joy. People across India celebrate by visiting pandals, offering prayers, and participating in cultural events. The festival brings communities together, fostering a sense of unity and spirituality.

Nikita's visits to these iconic pandals highlight the cultural significance of Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai. Each pandal has its unique charm and attracts thousands of devotees every year. The actress's involvement underscores the importance of tradition and community during this auspicious time.

Her graceful presence at these events not only delighted fans but also showcased her connection to cultural roots. By engaging with devotees and sharing her experiences online, Nikita contributed to the festive atmosphere that envelops the city during this period.

As Ganesh Chaturthi continues to be celebrated with fervour across India, figures like Nikita Dutta play a role in keeping traditions alive. Their participation in such events helps maintain cultural heritage while inspiring others to partake in these joyous occasions.

With the chants of Ganpati Bappa Morya echoing across the nation, Nikita's spiritual journey across the city's revered pandals added to the festive fervor, making her visit one of the warm highlights of this year's celebrations.