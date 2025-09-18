From Nishaanchi, Jolly LLB 3, To Room No- 111: 10 Films To Watch This Friday On The Big Screens

We witnessed some of the year's biggest releases earlier, which created a massive buzz in theatres. As we move into the second half of 2025, September is gearing up for even more exciting films, from Hollywood blockbusters to Bollywood spectacles and South Indian hits. This Friday promises an action-packed mix, from gritty crime dramas and thrilling actioners to courtroom dramas and more. Among the biggest releases are Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi and Bhumireddy Chandra Mouli Reedy's Room No 111, and more. Here's a look at the major films hitting the big screens this Friday that cinephiles cannot afford to miss.

Nishaanchi

Set in early‑2000s Uttar Pradesh, Amazon MGM Studios' Nishaanchi follows twin brothers Babloo and Dabloo, mirror images who take very different paths. Marking Aaishvary Thackeray's dynamic double-role debut, the film also stars Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra. Produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under Jar Pictures with Flip Films, the Anurag Kashyap-directed film releases in theatres this Friday.

Jolly LLB 3

After two successful installments, Jolly LLB 3 returns with Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in lead roles. The film also features Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla, Boman Irani, and Annu Kapoor. It follows the clash between lawyers Jolly Mishra and Jolly Tyagi, packed with wit, twists, and heartfelt chaos.

Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi

Helmed by Ravindra Gautam, Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi is a biographical drama based on Shantanu Gupta's The Monk Who Became Chief Minister. Starring Paresh Rawal, Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua), Anant Joshi, Pawan Malhotra, Ajay Mengi, Rajesh Khattar, Garima Vikrant Singh, Sarwar Ahuja, Bhagwan Tiwari, Javed Khan King, and Jatin Negi, the film chronicles a boy from the hills of Uttar Pradesh who embraces Nathpanthi monkhood, trains under his guru, and eventually rises to political leadership.

Afterburn

Afterburn, directed by J.J. Perry, stars Dave Bautista, Samuel L. Jackson, Olga Kurylenko, and Kristofer Hivju. Based on the Red 5 Comics series by Scott Chitwood, Paul Ens, and Wayne Nichols, the post-apocalyptic action film is set a decade after a solar flare devastates Earth's technology, plunging the world into chaos.

Him

Him, a horror-thriller directed by Justin Tipping, stars Julia Fox, Marlon Wayans, Tyriq Withers, Tim Heidecker, and Jim Jefferies. The film follows a rising young football player who trains under an aging, near-retired quarterback, only to confront terrifying and blood-chilling challenges hidden beneath the surface.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

Directed by Kogonada, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey stars Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell. The film follows strangers Sarah and David, who meet at a friend's wedding and, guided by a mysterious GPS, embark on a magical journey through portals that reveal pivotal moments from their pasts.

Room No- 111

Room No-111 is a suspenseful murder thriller starring Garima Singh, Apurva, Dharma Keerthiraj, Bimika Janardhan, Mimicry Gopi, and Prema Mehta. After Karthik and his daughter die in a suspicious accident, Divya teams up with journalist Priya to unravel the shocking truth behind their mysterious deaths.

Beauty

Beauty is a Telugu romantic drama directed by J.S.S. Vardhan, starring Nilakhi Patra, Naresh Vijay Krishna, and Ankith Koyya. The film tells the heartfelt story of a father's unwavering love. When his daughter goes missing, his search becomes an emotional journey of hope, trust, and innocence.

Ilanti Cinema Meereppudu Chusundaru

Ilanti Cinema Meereppudu Chusundaru is an adventure comedy, directed by Super Raja, starring Vamshi Gone, Chandana Palanki, Deepthi Srirangam, Ramya Priya, and Super Raja himself. This experimental Telugu film runs around 100 minutes as a single-shot feature, delivering a continuous, uncut cinematic experience.

Shakthi Thirumagan

Shakthi Thirumagan is a political drama written and directed by Arun Prabu, starring Vijay Antony, Kannan, Krish Hassan, Vagai Chandrasekhar, and Cell Murugan.