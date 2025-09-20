From One Generation to the Next – Producers Carrying Their Family Banners Ahead

In Bollywood, the glitz and glamour often come paired with powerful family legacies, with second-generation producers stepping up to carry forward their fathers' cinematic visions. But inheritance today is no longer enough. With audiences drifting towards OTT, cinema under recessionary pressure, and content ruling above all else, these new-age producers are tasked with reinventing storytelling while preserving their family banners.

Where earlier generations built theatres filled with dreamlike grandeur, today's producers must also chase the digital screen, where audiences now wait for films to drop on streaming platforms instead of rushing to theatres. This balancing act between legacy and reinvention is shaping the future of Indian cinema.

Harman Baweja - Baweja Studios

Following in the footsteps of his father Harry Baweja(Dilwale, Qayamat, Love Story 2050), Harman has given Baweja Studios a fresh identity. Under his leadership, the studio is venturing into a diverse slate - from socially relevant stories like Shah Bano Case to high-concept thrillers and commercial entertainers like Mrs. and Captain India, and even venturing into the Tamil industry with Perusu. Earlier, under Harman's involvement, the banner also explored new formats with India's first 3D live-action animation feature Chaar Sahibzaade (2014) and its sequel Chaar Sahibzaade: Rise of Banda Singh Bahadur (2016), both of which became monumental successes in Punjabi cinema. Beyond theatres, Baweja Studios is also strengthening its OTT collaborations, with projects like Boy from Andaman being designed with streaming audiences in mind. Harman's approach blends mainstream with niche, making the banner both commercially viable and creatively fresh.

Karan Johar - Dharma Productions & Dharmatic Entertainment

Karan Johar took over Dharma Productions after the passing of his father Yash Johar (Dostana, Duplicate, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai under his era). With Karan at the helm, Dharma became a powerhouse, delivering modern blockbusters like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Student of the Year, Brahmāstra, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahan, Keshri chapter 2, Sarzameen, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Recognising the OTT wave early, Karan launched Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital wing of Dharma. With hits like Guilty, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, and Ajeeb Daastaans, call me bae, the tribe, Aap jaisa koi, Naadaniyan on Netflix, he has ensured that Dharma's storytelling adapts seamlessly to digital platforms while still retaining its theatrical grandeur.



Aditya Chopra - Yash Raj Films (YRF)

The son of Yash Chopra, Aditya has perhaps the biggest legacy to uphold. YRF has been behind blockbusters across decades - from Dil To Pagal Hai and Veer-Zaara to Dhoom, Sultan, War,the record-shattering Pathaan​ and Saiyaar the blockbuster film still running with Rs. 570 crore shattering records of sultan and many more. While keeping the big-screen spectacle alive, Aditya Chopra has also embraced OTT with YRF Entertainment. Its debut show The Railway Men (Netflix) was widely acclaimed, Vijay 69, Mandala Murder, Akka and more series are in the pipeline - signalling YRF's intent to dominate streaming as much as the box office.



Sajid Nadiadwala - Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE)

Sajid Nadiadwala, carrying forward the legacy of his grandfather A.K. Nadiadwala, has shaped Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment into one of Bollywood's most prolific production houses, known for family entertainers like Judwaa and the Housefull franchise as well as action blockbusters such as Kick, Baaghi, and Heropanti. In recent years, the banner has widened its slate with films like 83 (co-produced), Tadap, Bawaal (direct-to-digital on Amazon Prime Video), and Satyaprem Ki Katha, Housefull 5, Baaghi 4, Chandu Champion (with Kartik Aaryan, directed by Kabir Khan), Kick 2, Sikandar while its upcoming lineup includes Romeo. Recognising the shift in audience preferences, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has also partnered with streaming platforms and is developing OTT-first projects, ensuring the banner balances big-screen spectacle with a strong digital presence.

These producers exemplify how legacy in Bollywood is more than inheritance - it is a responsibility to innovate while protecting the roots. By investing in both theatrical spectacles and digital storytelling, they're ensuring their family banners thrive in an era where the audience's attention is split across formats.​ As Bollywood navigates through a period of transition, these names prove that carrying forward a banner today isn't just about repeating the past - it's about redefining it for the future.