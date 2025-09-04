From Salakaar Success To Non-Stop Shoots: Mouni Roy Rides High On Back-to-Back Projects

The entertainment industry rarely pauses, and for Mouni Roy, riding the wave of success, the momentum has translated into a packed shooting schedule. Following the critical acclaim received for her compelling portrayal of Mariam in the recent series Salakaar, the versatile actress has found herself with a packed schedule, moving seamlessly from one project to another. Her nuanced performance as Mariam not only showcased her range as a performer but also solidified her position as one of the industry's most sought-after talents, opening doors to collaborations with renowned filmmakers.

Currently immersed in the world of Madhur Bhandarkar's upcoming directorial venture The Wives, Mouni recently shared a candid behind-the-scenes moment on her social media. The casual Chalo Chalo caption accompanying her story reflects the constant movement and energy that defines her busy schedule on set. The filmmaker, known for his realistic portrayals of contemporary Indian society, has once again chosen to work with performers who can bring depth and authenticity to his narratives, and Mouni's inclusion in the project speaks volumes about her growing stature in the industry.

This back-to-back shooting schedule exemplifies how success in the entertainment industry often creates a domino effect of opportunities for talented performers like Mouni Roy. With multiple projects lined up and directors eager to collaborate with her Mouni seems to be making the most of this golden phase in her career. Mouni will be next be seen making a special appearance opposite Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi in his next film Vishwambhara, followed by another special dance number in Silaa. While she is currently shooting for The Wives, Mouni completed shooting for the Varun Dhawan starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai in May 2025. With four projects lined up for release already, Mouni has clearly cemented her reputation as a reliable and talented performer who can elevate any project with her magnetic screen presence.