From Tiger Shroff Vs Sanjay Dutt To Hrithik Roshan Vs Jr. NTR — The Most Awaited On-screen Clashes Of 2025

Romantic duos may have ruled the hearts of Indian cinema lovers for decades, but it's the hero-villain showdowns that also make a strong impact.

From Gabbar vs Thakur in Sholay to Anil Kapoor vs Amrish Puri in Mr. India, these rivalries have become part of cinematic legend.

Now, the big screen is set to erupt again - fire, fury, and full-blown action are back. 2025 is bringing a fresh wave of high-octane thrillers led by never-seen-before protagonist-antagonist pairings, promising intense drama, iconic lines, and goosebump-inducing face-offs.

Here's a look at the heavyweight battles lined up to thrill audiences and storm the box office:

Sanjay Dutt vs Tiger Shroff - Baaghi 4

After the super success of Housefull 5, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment returns with another full blown commercial entertainer with Baaghi 4.

Sajid Nadiadwala's Baaghi 4 raises the stakes, pitting two powerhouses - Sanjay Dutt and Tiger Shroff against each other for the first time. Dutt brings his trademark intensity, Tiger delivers jaw-dropping stunts, and together they set the stage for an all-out war carved in blood, sweat, and vengeance. Every punch will tell a story. Releasing 5 September.

Hrithik Roshan vs Jr. NTR - War 2

Yash Raj Films cranks up the scale with War 2, a clash of titans that's already creating waves. Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR in the same frame isn't just a film - it's a cinematic event. Expect stylish combat, swagger, and set pieces designed to make theatres roar. Releasing 14 August.

Rajinikanth vs Nagarjuna - Coolie

South India's mega showdown. Two legends. One battlefield. Coolie promises a mass-cinema celebration with an adrenaline-pumping face-off that blends style, emotion, and sheer star power. Releasing 14 August.

Ranveer Singh vs Akshaye Khanna - Dhurandhar

The quirky meets the calculated. Ranveer Singh brings the madness, Akshaye Khanna brings the mind, and together they set up a duel driven by sharp performances, psychological games, and unpredictable moves. A bilingual drama with a twist at every turn. Releasing 5 December.