From Tulsi to Silk Smita: Ekta Kapoor’s Most Iconic Female Leads

Ekta Kapoor has spent three decades shaping not just Indian television but also the larger grammar of popular culture. As she marks 30 years in the industry, celebrates her first National Award, and prepares to launch Naagin 7, her greatest legacy lies in the women she created. From Tulsi Virani to Silk Smita, her heroines have reflected the evolving image of Indian womanhood, moral anchors, glamorous rebels, supernatural warriors, and unapologetic icons.

Tulsi Virani (Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi)

At the turn of the millennium, Tulsi Virani (Smriti Irani) became the face of Indian television. More than a daughter-in-law, she was the moral anchor of an entire household and, by extension, the audience. Tulsi's resilience and sense of duty mirrored the early 2000s' ideal of the self-sacrificing yet strong Indian woman.

Parvati Agarwal (Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii)

If Tulsi was the dutiful daughter-in-law, Parvati Agarwal (Sakshi Tanwar) became the quintessential matriarch. Through family upheavals, betrayals, and generational shifts, Parvati remained a figure of strength and authority. She represented the idea of the modern matriarch, protective yet progressive, and captured the struggles of women balancing tradition with changing family dynamics.

Komolika (Kasautii Zindagii Kay)

If Tulsi stood for tradition, Komolika (Urvashi Dholakia) stood for disruption. With her kohl-lined eyes, dramatic background score, and unapologetic ambition, Komolika became one of television's most recognizable villains. She proved that female antagonists could be just as compelling and celebrated as protagonists.

The Naagin (Naagin Franchise)

With Naagin, Kapoor pushed her storytelling into the fantasy genre. From Mouni Roy to Tejasswi Prakash, the Naagin protagonists were avengers and protectors, women who fought their own battles while commanding massive ratings. In a changing television landscape, the success of Naagin reinforced that female-led fantasy remains one of India's most bankable genres.

Silk Smita (The Dirty Picture)

Kapoor's experiments were not limited to television. With The Dirty Picture (2011), Vidya Balan's portrayal of Silk Smita broke new ground. Bold, sensual, and vulnerable, Silk was unapologetically real and far removed from the ideals of the traditional heroine. The film not only cemented Kapoor's reputation as a producer who could back unconventional stories but also won her leading lady, Vidya Balan, a National Award.

Across television and cinema, Ekta Kapoor's women are not passive figures. They drive narratives, challenge stereotypes, and remain etched in public memory. Tulsi, Komolika, Naagin, and Silk represent different eras and different shades of Indian womanhood, from moral compass to unapologetic icon.