From Zareen Khan To Karanvir Bohra Celebrities To Watch Out For In These Star-studded Short Dramas!

From the big screens to OTTs, our favorite actors are being seen across screens and platforms. And now, we can watch them in the palm of our hands through the country's latest phenomenon - short form dramas. It's never been easier to watch your favourite celebs in this bite-sized content, on platforms such as Pocket TV, no matter where you are or what you're doing - whether you're cooking, cleaning, travelling or just relaxing!

Let's take a look at these five dramas with your favourite actors in action!

Zareen Khan in Phir Se Restart

Superstar Zareen Khan makes her ultimate comeback in this drama! She plays herself as a popular actor, fed up with her designer's repetitive creations, with a need for innovative designs she plans to find real, untapped talent. Her solution? Hosting a town wide challenge, of course. Anyone can participate, but only one gets to win INR 10 lakh as the prize, and the life changing opportunity to design Zareen's outfits in her new movie. Watch this thrilling and captivating drama where dreams will be made and careers will be launched.

Ashnoor Kaur & Zain Imam in Rewind Wala Love

Tired of the usual drama? Gear up to watch this unique story that showcases the clash of Millennials and Gen Z! The very skilled Zain Imam and the beautiful Ashnoor Kaur have come together to star in this comedy musical - Rewind Wala Love which brings two generations crashing together. Madhushri, a young and talented fashion designer falls for the disciplined officer, Akash Kumar. This duo challenges each other as they navigate their generation's nuances. Watch as their timeless story unfolds into the most beautiful and unique pairing on screen, a couple you'll definitely be rooting for.

Karanvir Bohra & Shubhi Joshi in Ek Tha Deewana

Heartthrob Karanvir Bohra and the gorgeous Shubhi Joshi star as a married couple in this high stakes, intense drama- Ek Tha Deewana. Bohra plays Aditya, a rich businessman who believes he has it all - a successful business, a loving wife, or does he? His whole world turns upside down when he finds out that he is betrayed by the one person he trusted the most in the world - his wife. Jhanvi, played by Shubhi, is a calculative woman who uses her husband's trust to create her own empire. Watch as the deception unfolds into the ultimate fight for the throne!

Pravisht Mishra in Kitchen God

Love watching cooking reality shows? Get ready for this unique reality show, with high stakes drama, starring the popular Pravisht Mishra as Tej Bagga, a chef participating in a very intense culinary competition in a quest to win the ultimate prize - a restaurant franchise. This show is more than just cooking, it's a recipe of secrecy and suspense. With every contestant in a mask, it's up to you to uncover their identities using just a few clever clues. Tune in to see who becomes the ultimate winner of this battle.

Yukti Kapoor & Nishant Malkani in Rishqiyaan

In this heartfelt drama, watch Yukti Kapoor step into the shoes of Arohi, a young girl who, after losing her father seeks a fresh start and moves to Delhi for a new job, only to be met with a crushing betrayal. Enter the very talented Nishant Malkani as Raghav, a multimillionaire who helps Arohi rediscover love and becomes her ultimate beacon of hope. This isn't just another drama that entertains you - it stays with you.