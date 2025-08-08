FULL AUDIO: Bishnoi Gang Threatens Kapil Sharma & People Working With Salman Khan, Says ‘AK-47 Chalegi...’

Kapil Sharma's cafe in Surrey faced a second attack on August 7, claimed by the Bishnoi gang. The gang's threats target Bollywood figures linked to Salman Khan. No injuries were reported.

Kapil Sharma Restaurant Attack Update: Kapil Sharma's eatery, Kap's Cafe in Surrey, Canada, faced a second attack on August 7, following an earlier incident on July 8. The Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for both attacks. They stated that the assaults were due to Kapil ignoring their calls. A video showed an armed individual firing multiple shots outside the cafe, leaving its windows riddled with bullets. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Bishnoi Gang's Threats

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi took responsibility for the attacks shortly after they occurred. An audio clip surfaced online featuring Harry Boxer from the Bishnoi gang. In it, Boxer stated that Kapil was targeted because of his association with Salman Khan, whom Lawrence Bishnoi considers an enemy. The audio also contained threats against Bollywood filmmakers collaborating with Salman.

The full audio clip revealed Boxer's menacing words: "Main Harry Boxer, Lawrence Bishnoi gang se. Yeh joh Kapil Sharma pe pehle aur ab joh firing hui hai, yeh isliye hui hai kyunki isne Salman Khan ko udghatan mein bulaya tha Netflix ke show pe." He warned that future attacks would involve AK-47s if filmmakers continued working with Salman Khan.

Escalating Threats to Bollywood

Boxer further threatened Mumbai's film industry in the audio. He declared that they would create chaos in Mumbai beyond anyone's imagination. He warned that anyone working with Salman Khan would be responsible for their own demise. His chilling words included: "Agar Salman Khan ke saath kisi ne bhi kaam kiya toh apni maut ka zimmedar khud hoga."

Despite these serious threats and attacks on his cafe, Kapil Sharma has not yet released an official statement regarding the incidents. The situation remains tense as the entertainment industry grapples with these alarming developments.