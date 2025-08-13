Furry Co-Star Steals Her Heart on Set—Nikita Rawal Also Voices Sadness Over Delhi’s Dog Plight
Bollywood actress and animal lover Nikita Rawal recently had an "aww-worthy" moment on set when an unexpected co-star took center stage - a cute, lovable dog. Known for her affection towards animals, Nikita couldn't resist showering the furry visitor with attention, even admitting that her focus shifted from the camera to cuddles.
During a recent shoot, Nikita Rawal experienced an unexpectedly heartwarming moment that became the heart of the set. A spontaneous furry visitor-a charming co-star-wandered in and instantly captured everyone's attention. Nikita, known for her effervescent energy, couldn't help but shift her focus entirely to the pup.
With a bright laugh, she recalled candidly:
"Honestly, I think I spent more time loving the dog than focusing on the shoot! Animals have this magical way of making everything brighter."
Nikita Rawal isn't just an actress-she is a passionate advocate known for using her platform to promote empathy and responsibility toward animals. Her foundation, Aastha Foundation, has previously extended its support to HIV-positive children and women in need, reflecting her deep-rooted commitment to social causes.Her advocacy flows naturally from moments like these-where affection for a furry companion seamlessly aligns with a broader message of care for all beings.
Yet,
amidst
that
warmth,
Nikita's
thoughts
also
turned
to
a
more
challenging
reality.
She
voiced
her
concern
over
the
troubling
situation
Delhi's
stray
dog
community
is
facing-highlighting
the
efforts
of
animal
welfare
groups
striving
to
protect
and
save
these
vulnerable
beings.
In her heartfelt words:
"I feel deeply disheartened by the news of Delhi and the struggle of the animal-welfare community that is trying to save the dogs and their safety. I am hoping to get a better situation favoured for dogs and animals. I have the utmost respect for people who are fighting for them and hope everything brings peace in the nation again."
Known
for
her
advocacy
towards
animal
welfare,
Nikita
often
uses
her
platform
to
remind
people
of
the
unconditional
love
animals
offer
and
the
kindness
they
deserve
in
return.
This
on-set
moment
was
yet
another
reflection
of
her
compassionate
heart
-
where
fame
takes
a
backseat
and
empathy
takes
the
spotlight.
Sometimes, the best co-stars don't need a script - just a wagging tail and a warm heart
"I feel immense gratitude for the animals who are being looked after-may every little act of kindness toward them thrive."