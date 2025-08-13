Furry Co-Star Steals Her Heart on Set—Nikita Rawal Also Voices Sadness Over Delhi’s Dog Plight

Bollywood actress and animal lover Nikita Rawal recently had an "aww-worthy" moment on set when an unexpected co-star took center stage - a cute, lovable dog. Known for her affection towards animals, Nikita couldn't resist showering the furry visitor with attention, even admitting that her focus shifted from the camera to cuddles.

With a bright laugh, she recalled candidly:

"Honestly, I think I spent more time loving the dog than focusing on the shoot! Animals have this magical way of making everything brighter."

Nikita Rawal isn't just an actress-she is a passionate advocate known for using her platform to promote empathy and responsibility toward animals. Her foundation, Aastha Foundation, has previously extended its support to HIV-positive children and women in need, reflecting her deep-rooted commitment to social causes.Her advocacy flows naturally from moments like these-where affection for a furry companion seamlessly aligns with a broader message of care for all beings.

Yet, amidst that warmth, Nikita's thoughts also turned to a more challenging reality. She voiced her concern over the troubling situation Delhi's stray dog community is facing-highlighting the efforts of animal welfare groups striving to protect and save these vulnerable beings.

In her heartfelt words:

"I feel deeply disheartened by the news of Delhi and the struggle of the animal-welfare community that is trying to save the dogs and their safety. I am hoping to get a better situation favoured for dogs and animals. I have the utmost respect for people who are fighting for them and hope everything brings peace in the nation again."

Known for her advocacy towards animal welfare, Nikita often uses her platform to remind people of the unconditional love animals offer and the kindness they deserve in return. This on-set moment was yet another reflection of her compassionate heart - where fame takes a backseat and empathy takes the spotlight.

Sometimes, the best co-stars don't need a script - just a wagging tail and a warm heart

"I feel immense gratitude for the animals who are being looked after-may every little act of kindness toward them thrive."