G2: Wamiqa Gabbi's Poster From The High-octane Spy-thriller Starring Adivi Sesh Launched On Her Birthday

Adivi Sesh dropped the intense and a power-packed poster of Wamiqa Gabbi from the high-octance spy thriller G2 on her birthday.

Sharing the poster, Adivi Sesh sent birthday wishes to Wamiqa and wrote, Many many happy returns of the day dear @iWamiqaGabbi!! You're a fantastic co-star, and you've given so many layers of gravitas to your role. Happy Birthday to our Talented, Beautiful and Professional Lead Actress of #G2 #Goodachari2 ❤‍🔥❤‍🔥 (p.s. forgive me for the late wishes 🙏🏼)."

The posters offer an intense look of Wamiqa Gabbi from the high-octane, large-scale world of G2, a stylish spy thriller crafted for a global audience. With heightened stakes, grander vision, and an expanded cinematic canvas, the sequel promises to redefine the Indian spy genre on an international scale.

The film also features a stellar ensemble cast, including Murali Sharma, Supriya Yarlagadda, and Madhu Shalini. Together, they promise a cinematic experience packed with action, intrigue, and edge-of-the-seat drama.

The first part, 'Goodachari', emerged as a game-changer, breathing new life into the Indian spy thriller space. Lauded for its razor-sharp screenplay, grounded action, and Adivi Sesh's compelling portrayal, the film resonated with audiences across the country. Now, with the 'G2' embracing a grander vision and global scope, the sequel aims to raise the bar for Indian espionage cinema. The film is set for a 1st May 2026 release.

X