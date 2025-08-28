Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Janhvi Kapoor & Sidharth Seek Bappa's Blessings Ahead Of Param Sundari's Release

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra promoted their upcoming film Param Sundari by visiting Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai. They sought blessings during the Ganeshotsav festival, with Janhvi showcasing traditional attire. The film, directed by Tushar Jalota, releases on August 29 and is anticipated to be a hit.

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra are actively promoting their upcoming movie, Param Sundari. As part of their promotional activities, they visited the famous Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai to seek blessings for the film's success. This visit took place amid tight security on the second day of the Ganeshotsav festival.

During their visit to Lalbaugcha Raja, Janhvi Kapoor wore a traditional red Paithani saree paired with a Maharashtrian-style nose ring. Her hair was styled in a neat braid, complemented by traditional jewellery. Sidharth Malhotra, celebrating his first Ganesh Chaturthi after becoming a father with Kiara Advani, donned a pastel pink kurta.

Param Sundari Promotions

The actors began promoting Param Sundari at Tirupati on August 13. On Wednesday, they made a brief trip to Shirdi to seek Sai Baba's blessings. Later that evening, a special screening of the film was organised at a private theatre in Mumbai.

Lifestyle influencer Simone Khambatta shared her thoughts on Param Sundari through an Instagram Story. She praised the film as "Rom Com at its BEST!" and described it as highly entertaining and feel-good. Khambatta also complimented Janhvi Kapoor's appearance and the chemistry between her and Sidharth Malhotra.

Comparison with Chennai Express

Addressing comparisons between Param Sundari and Chennai Express, Janhvi expressed appreciation for being likened to such an iconic film. She noted that while both movies have similarities, they are distinct in their own right. Janhvi highlighted that her character is half-Tamilian and half-Malayali, contrasting with Deepika Padukone's Tamilian role in Chennai Express.

Janhvi further explained that people often generalise when comparing films from South India. She emphasised that each story has its unique setting and narrative. While acknowledging that 2 States had similarities with Chennai Express, she pointed out that such films aren't released frequently.

Film Details

Tushar Jalota directed Param Sundari, which is produced by Maddock Films. The movie is set to release on August 29. The anticipation surrounding the film is high due to its engaging storyline and star-studded cast.

The excitement for Param Sundari continues to build as fans eagerly await its release. With positive early reviews and strong promotional efforts by the cast, the film promises to be an entertaining addition to Bollywood's romantic comedy genre.