Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Ranveer Singh Flaunts No Beard Look As Seeks Bappa's Blessings With Deepika - WATCH

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrated their first Ganesh Chaturthi with the Ambani family in Mumbai. They shared parenting insights while Deepika prepares to return to films.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh marked Ganesh Chaturthi with the Ambani family in Mumbai. The couple made a quiet entrance, but a video shared by a paparazzo captured them offering prayers to Lord Ganesha. The setting was beautifully decorated.

Ranveer Singh, known for his thick beard and long hair for an upcoming film, appeared clean-shaven at the event. Deepika wore a brown embellished kurta and styled her hair in a neat bun. The couple celebrated their first Ganesh Chaturthi after welcoming their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh.

Family Celebrations and Privacy

A recent incident at Bengaluru airport involved Deepika confronting a fan recording her with Dua without permission. The couple has enforced a strict no-photo policy for their daughter, who turns one on September 8.

In an interview with Marie Claire, Ranveer praised Deepika's parenting skills. He described her as attentive, sensitive, and gentle. "This is the best version of Deepika I have ever known," he said.

Parenting Insights

Ranveer mentioned that Deepika often shares parenting reels with him. He finds them insightful and helpful. He added that Deepika's life now revolves around Dua, sometimes even prioritising her over her own health.

On the work front, Deepika is set to return to films with Atlee's next project alongside Allu Arjun. She is preparing to resume work after maternity leave. Meanwhile, Ranveer's film "Dhurandhar" is scheduled for release on December 5.