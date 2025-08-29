Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Salman Dances His Heart Out With Arpita & Family During Visarjan - Watch

Bollywood star Salman Khan celebrated Ganesh Visarjan with family, sharing joyful moments that highlight cultural traditions. The event brought together loved ones, showcasing the significance of faith and unity.

Bollywood icon Salman Khan was recently seen enjoying Ganesh Visarjan with his sister Arpita Khan Sharma and actress Sonakshi Sinha. A video capturing the event has gained significant attention online, showcasing Salman, his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, Zaheer Iqbal, and other family members celebrating together.

The festivities took place at Arpita Khan Sharma's residence, where the family welcomed Ganpati Bappa with a traditional gathering. Salman shared a short Instagram video showing the beautifully decorated Ganpati idol adorned with flowers and lights, creating an immediate festive atmosphere.

Family Rituals and Festive Spirit

The evening commenced with Salim Khan and Salma Khan performing the aarti. Salman joined in wearing a black shirt and beige trousers. The entire Khan family participated, including Arbaaz, Sohail, Alvira, Atul Agnihotri, Alizeh, Ayaan, and Arpita with her husband Aayush Sharma and their children Ahil and Ayat. Close friends Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza also attended with their kids.

The viral video captures Salman dancing joyfully with Arpita and Sonakshi. Fans were delighted by these intimate family moments that offered a personal glimpse into the Khan family's festive traditions. The clip concluded with a close-up of the Ganpati idol radiating devotion.

Professional Front and Upcoming Projects

On the professional side, Salman Khan last appeared in AR Murugadoss' film Sikandar alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He is now preparing for Battle of Galwan, where he will play an Indian Army soldier in a story inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes. Besides films, Salman continues to host Bigg Boss 19 under the theme Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar.

Salman’s involvement in both films and television keeps him connected with audiences across India. His participation in such projects showcases his versatility as an entertainer while maintaining strong ties to cultural traditions like Ganesh Visarjan.

This celebration not only highlighted Salman's connection to his roots but also brought together family and friends in a display of love and unity. The event was more than just a celebrity gathering; it was a heartfelt celebration of faith and togetherness.