Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Salman Khan Performs Aarti As He Celebrates Holy Festival With His Family - WATCH

Salman Khan, along with his parents Salim and Salma Khan, celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at Arpita Khan Sharma's home in Mumbai. The family gathered to perform the Ganesh aarti, marking the festival with devotion and tradition. Salman was joined by family members like Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Alvira Agnihotri, Atul Agnihotri, Alizeh Agnihotri, and close friends Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza.

The puja area at Arpita's residence was beautifully decorated with vibrant flowers, creating a divine setting as prayers echoed through the room. Videos of the celebration quickly gained attention on social media, with fans appreciating the family's unity and dedication. The Khan family's collective devotion highlighted the spirit of togetherness that defines this annual festival.

Salman Khan's Attire During Aarti

In photos from the event, Salman Khan is seen performing the aarti in a black shirt paired with beige trousers, maintaining his signature style. Salim Khan opted for a casual look with a light blue denim shirt and white trousers while supporting Salma during the ritual. Salma looked elegant in an off-white floral kurta set as she held the aarti thali.

On another note, Salman has started filming for his upcoming movie "Battle Of Galwan" in Ladakh. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, this film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers. Salman will portray Colonel B. Santosh Babu, who led Indian troops during the confrontation.

Upcoming Projects For Salman Khan

Besides "Battle Of Galwan," Salman recently appeared in "Sikandar" and continues to manage multiple projects. He has also returned as the host of Bigg Boss, which launched its new season on August 24. The film also features Chitrangda Singh, Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia, and Harshil Shah.

Apoorva Lakhia shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from the film's set in Ladakh. This included a photo of a ritual performed before production began and an ID card showcasing the film's poster. Fans are eagerly anticipating this project due to its significant historical context.

The celebration at Arpita's house was not just about rituals but also about family bonding and cultural heritage. It showcased how traditions are passed down through generations while adapting to modern times.