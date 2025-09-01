Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Shreya Ghoshal Releases Divine Ganesh Utsav Track- WATCH

This Ganesh Chaturthi, let's celebrate the divine presence of Lord Ganesha with a powerful and soul-stirring musical tribute by one of India's most beloved voices. Shreya Ghoshal, known as the voice of our generation and for her soul-stirring vocals, has released her latest devotional track, 'Ganesha Pancharatnam', a deeply spiritual rendition of the mythological stotra that brings Lord Ganesha's blessings of wisdom, prosperity, and protection to our lives.

The composition, based on traditional Sanskrit verses, has been brought to life with a melodious blend of classical and contemporary sounds. The soothing number is unique, and for a reason. 'Ganesha Pancharatnam' is a collaborative effort between Shreya Ghoshal and Kinjal Chatterjee, as both have collaborated on composing the music. Sameer Mhatre, as the music producer and arranger, has added his part to this rich, devotional soundscape. Speaking about the track Shreya says " Lord Ganesha has always been a source of strength, wisdom and positivity in our lives. Singing the Ganesha Pancharatnam was a deeply spiritual experience for me. Every verse felt like a prayer from the heart. I hope this rendition brings peace, joy and divine blessings to everyone this Ganpati season".

For the unversed, Shreya Ghoshal's last rendition, 'O Kanha Re', released on 12th August, was a soulful musical tribute to the eternal bond between a devoted Gopi and her beloved, playful Kanha. Penned by Saaveri Verma and composed by Shreyas Puranik, the song beautifully captured the essence of divine love and longing. Since the day of its release, it has been topping music charts and receiving widespread acclaim from fans and critics. Interestingly, the video featured a heartwarming appearance by Shreya Ghoshal's 4-year-old son, Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya, adorably portraying the role of little Krishna, adding a tender, personal touch to the visual narrative, making the tribute even more special.

One of India's most celebrated playback singers, renowned for her versatile voice and flawless classical training, Ghoshal's career spans over two decades. She has sung in multiple Indian languages and received numerous accolades, including National Film Awards and Filmfare Awards. From romantic ballads to devotional hymns, her songs carry a unique purity that resonates deeply with listeners, making her a true icon in Indian music. Fusing classical nuances with contemporary styles, Shreya continues to be everyone's favourite across generations.

This festive season, immerse yourselves in the timeless energy of this devotional masterpiece. Whether you are celebrating with family, friends, or in solitude, let the sacred verses of 'Ganesha Pancharatnam/ be the soundtrack of your devotion this season. A divine offering with Shreya's melodious vocals and a thoughtfully arranged musical backdrop, this rendition is set to become a Ganesh Chaturthi favourite in homes and temples.

'Ganesha Pancharatnam' is available across all major music streaming platforms.