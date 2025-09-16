Saiyaara starring film debutants Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda defied expectations, earning almost 600 crore globally, including close to 20 million dollars in overseas markets, and becoming the highest-grossing love story in the history of Indian cinema! It shocked and stunned the Indian entertainment industry and gave the country two Gen Z sweethearts that everyone is unanimously showering their love on.

Saiyaara is now being hailed as the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) and Kaho Na Pyaar Hai of this generation due to the Cultural Impact the film as well as Ahaan & Aneet have had on Indians and South Asians worldwide. Ahaan & Aneet's launch is considered the biggest ever, matching the hype that Hrithik Roshan & Ameesha Patel received 25 years back! The character they played - Krish Kapoor & Vaani Batra are being likened to the iconic stature of Raj & Simran from DDLJ!

Today, the Gen Z fans of Ahaan and Aneet celebrated their favourite on-screen icons in the sweetest way ever by naming a star in the sky Saiyaara!