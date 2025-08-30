Glass Uchhi Rakhey: Jolly LLB 3 Drops Its Second Track; High-Voltage Illegal Party Banger Hits The Charts

The Jolly rivalry is soon reaching the court, meanwhile the illegal party banger of Jolly LLB 3 turns up a notch higher with the release of its second track, Glass Uchhi Rakhey. Following the high-voltage Bhai Vakeel Hai, this number sets the floor ablaze as the ultimate illegal party banger of the year from the film.

Composed by Vikram Montrose, Glass Uchhi Rakhey brings a pulsating sound designed to get everyone moving. The lyrics, penned by Meggha Bali, channels pure fun and energy, making the track instantly addictive.

The electrifying vibe is powered by the voices of Meggha Bali, Channa Ghuman, Karan Kapadia, and Vikram Montrose, whose dynamic rendition makes it a guaranteed crowd-puller.

With its thumping beats and unstoppable energy, Glass Uchhi Rakhey is all set to dominate playlists as the party anthem of the season, building even more excitement around the much-awaited Jolly LLB 3.

Presented by Star Studio18 and directed by Subhash Kapoor, featuring a powerhouse cast of Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Saurabh Shukla, Jolly LLB 3 promises nostalgia, sharp writing, and a clash of two iconic performers, making it one of the biggest cinematic face-offs of the year - releasing in theatres on September 19th.