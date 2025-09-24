'Godday Godday Chaa 2' First Poster Out: Ammy Virk & Tania's Film Is Set To Release On THIS Date

The excitement is at an all-time high! The makers of the highly anticipated Punjabi comedy-drama, Godday Godday Chaa 2, have officially unveiled the film's first poster, promising a double dose of entertainment, progressive humor, and heartwarming family dynamics. Film presented by Zee Studios in association with VH media promises a laughter riot like never before.

The sequel follows the legacy of its predecessor, the Zee Studios film Godday Godday Chaa, which released in 2023 on May 26th and went on to become one of the most successful and celebrated films in the Punjabi film industry, even bagging a National Film Award for Best Punjabi Feature Film.

The new poster from Zee Studios Godday Godday Chaa 2 offers a hilarious glimpse into the battle of the sexes as the women of the village, fresh from their victory in the first part, continue to take charge of wedding festivities, leaving the men scrambling to reclaim their traditional roles. The addition of superstar Ammy Virk alongside the talented Tania injects fresh energy and comic timing into the beloved franchise.

Speaking about the sequel and the poster's launch, lead actor Ammy Virk shared his enthusiasm " In this film, the women truly have us men running in circles-and the chaos is even funnier than the last one! What I love most is how, once again, the laughter comes with a strong social message. Of course, we're also here to make sure the men's side isn't forgotten (laughs)! With sharp punchlines, women taking the lead, and humor wrapped around an important thought, this film is pure entertainment with purpose

Adding her perspective, Tania commented, "The first film resonated so deeply because it was a story about family and a gentle nudge against outdated traditions. This time, the women are more empowered, the comedy is sharper, and the message of equality is even stronger. We can't wait for everyone to get a glimpse of the film with this poster and feel the excitement."

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and written by Jagdeep Sidhu, Godday Godday Chaa 2 will be released worldwide by Zee studios in association with VH Entertainment on October 22, 2025.